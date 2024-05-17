In what could be the game of Magic Round, the red-hot Cronulla Sharks will take on one of the NRL's most entertaining teams in the Sydney Roosters during the middle game on Saturday evening.

Set to be played on Saturday, May 18, kick-off is set for 5:30pm (AEST) at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

The Sharks come into this game as the competition's form team. Despite claims of an easy draw through the first portion of the season, they have won eight from their first nine and silenced the critics last week by beating the Melbourne Storm away from home without star Nicho Hynes.

Hynes is due to return this weekend for what will shape as another litmus test against the might of the free-flowing Sydney Roosters, who are fast finding their feet after a mixed start to the campaign.

The tri-colours have put on a combined 138 points in their last three games and have won four from their last five overall to hold a record of six and four.

Despite not yet having a bye, they are already in the top eight and primed to move further up the ladder in the coming weeks with Trent Robinson's side firing on all cylinders.

That sets this up as a belter of a game, with it likely to be the most closely watched over the course of the weekend.

How to watch Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters NRL Round 11

The second game on Saturday, as is the case every week, will be exclusively available on Fox Sports.

Their coverage will commence from approximately 5pm (AEST), or at the conclusion of the first game on Saturday which sees the Gold Coast Titans clash with the Newcastle Knights.

Fox Sports will broadcast the game on Channel 502 (Fox League).

To live stream the action, you'll need to have either the Foxtel App or Kayo Sports.

The audience in New Zealand can tune in through Sky Sports, while a global audience can use the Watch NRL app.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney RoostersTeams

Cronulla Sharks

1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Thomas Hazelton 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes

Interchange: 14. Jack Williams 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Royce Hunt 17. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Mawene Hiroti 22. Billy Burns

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Fetalaiga Pauga 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Brandon Smith 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Nat Butcher 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Egan Butcher 16. Spencer Leniu 17. Terrell May 18. Zach Dockar-Clay 19. Naufahu Whyte

Click through to Zero Tackle's match centre for updated teams, live scores and stats from the game.

Key game information: Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters

Kick-off: Saturday, May 18, 5:30pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Overall record: Played 101, Roosters 64, Sharks 35, Drawn 2

Last meeting: 2023 elimination final, Sharks 12 defeated by Roosters 13 at PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Referee: Adam Gee

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters Betting odds

Despite sitting at the top of the table, the Sharks come into this game as the $2.35 outsiders. There is significant value for punters who think they can continue their run, while the Roosters are the favourites at $1.60.

The line is set at just 3.5 points, while the over/under is at 42.5 points.

Dominic Young is the favourite to score first at $7, but there is plenty of competition in the market with Ronaldo Mulitalo and Daniel Tupou both paying $8.50.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Friday, May 18.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters Prediction

This is a tough game to tip - there are really no two ways around that. The Roosters' form has been unreal in recent weeks, but they also probably haven't faced a team like the Sharks in defence during that run.

In the end, this probably comes down to how the Sharks defend and then control the game. Nicho Hynes will need a monster performance, but we will take the black, white and blue to continue their run of form in a thriller.

Sharks by 2.