The second direct entry to the preliminary finals will go on the line with Saturday night's fixture in the NRL finals, as the Cronulla Sharks play host to the North Queensland Cowboys in the second against third fixture. This is Zero Tackle's complete guide to the match.

The contest, set to kick-off at 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 10, will be held at Cronulla's PointsBet Stadium after plenty of controversy regarding the location over the reduced capacity of the suburban ground, which is currently undergoing rennovations.

The Sharks and Cowboys have been two of the competition's surprise pockets this year, and have booked their top-four entries on the back of consistent form runs, with the Sharks ultimately snatching the hosting rights to this match in the final weeks of the season where their form - and run home - stacked up as better than their opposition for Saturday evening's clash.

How to watch the Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL finals live on TV in Australia

There will be two ways to watch the Panthers and Eels play their qualifying final on TV.

The first of those is to tune in through free to air network, Channel 9, who have the rights to broadcast every match during the finals series, unlike during the regular season.

Their coverage of the match will commence immediately following the conclusion of the Melbourne Storm and Canberra Raiders elimination clash, which kicks off at 5:40pm (AEST) - 2 hours and 10 minutes before this game between the Sharks and Cowboys is set to get underway.

The other method to watch the finals opener is to tune in through Fox Sports. Their coverage will start at the same time as that of Channel 9.

How to live stream the Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys NRL finals live online in Australia

If you're looking to live stream the match, then there are a couple of options available.

The first of those, should you wish to view the Channel 9 coverage, is to tune in through 9Now. This is the network's streaming application and is free to use, however, you will need to sign up with a valid email address.

Should you wish to stream the Fox Sports coverage, then you'll be able to use Kayo Sports, which allows you to live stream the entire Foxtel sports offering and starts from $25 per month. For those already holding a TV subscription, you'll be able to use the Foxtel App with your login details.

Key information

Kick-off: Saturday, September 10, 7:50pm (AEST)

Venue: PointsBet Stadium, Cronulla

Betting: Sharks $1.71, Cowboys $2.15

Overall record: Played 53, Sharks 35, Cowboys 18

Record in finals: Played 4, Sharks 2, Cowboys 2

Match officials

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch judges: Chris Sutton and Jon Stone

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Squads

Cronulla Sharks

1. Will Kennedy 2. Connor Tracey 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Royce Hunt 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Teig Wilton 15. Cameron McInnes 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele 17. Andrew Fifita 18. Lachlan Miller 19. Aiden Tolman

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Peta Hiku 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsend 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Reuben Cotter 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 15. Tom Gilbert 16. Coen Hess 17. Griffin Neame 18. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown 20. Jake Granville