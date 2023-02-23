The Cronulla Sharks are set to tie up another piece of their backline, handing winger Sione Katoa a long-term extension to remain in the Shire.

Katoa missed the second-half of the 2022 NRL season after tearing his pec against the Cowboys, a massive blow for Cronulla as the club was eliminated from the finals in straight sets.

The 25-year-old flyer, who shone for Tonga at the World Cup, was enjoying a stellar season playing outside Nicho Hynes before injury struck, scoring 14 tries in 16 appearances for the Sharks.

After locking up coach Craig Fitzgibbon on a long-term deal, The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Katoa will ink a three-year extension with the Sharks, tying him to the side through to the end of 2026.

Oddly enough, Cronulla's entire back five are off-contract in 2023, with Ronaldo Mulitalo already re-signing through to 2025, while Siosifa Talakai has extended until the end of 2026.

It leaves Jesse Ramien and Will Kennedy as the last two pieces of their backline puzzle, with both currently negotiating their own extensions with the side.

Nicho Hynes is reportedly close to an extension with the Sharks as well, as the club looks to field an almost unchanged line-up for their clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs next weekend.

While the Bunnies haven't added a single player with NRL experience, the only Cronulla recruit expected to sneak into the Sharks' strongest 17 is Oregon Kaufusi, who joins the club on the back of a grand final appearance as well as a World Cup final loss for Samoa.

Cronulla are expected to confirm Katoa's retention before next Saturday's opening clash at PointsBet Stadium.