Kade Dykes has added to a stellar week, announcing his re-signing with the Cronulla Sharks within 24 hours of being named to make his NRL debut.

Son of former Shark Adam Dykes and the grandson of fellow club representative John, Kade will become a third-generation Shark when he runs for his NRL debut this weekend against the Dragons, and it's just the beginning of his Cronulla career.

Despite only moving from five-eighth to fullback early last season, Dykes is viewed as a long-term prospect in the Shire, and the youngster has turned down rivals to remain there.

The Daily Telegraph reports Dykes has spurned both Canterbury as well as the Dolphins to re-sign with the Sharks, rejecting two of the game's most powerful figures in Wayne Bennett and Phil Gould before his debut.

The new deal will tie him to the club through to the end of 2024, and has seemingly jumped another Shark in the pecking order.

The last time Will Kennedy was unavailable, Olympian fullback Lachie Miller received the call-up, however, it appears Dykes has jumped the queue with Miller named to play in the one for Newtown.

The fullback, who turns 28 next weekend, is under-contract with Cronulla for 2023, but at least one rival club has enquired about Miller for next season and beyond.

It'll be a massive honour for Dykes to make his NRL debut for the Sharks during Old Boys Day, meaning his first NRL game will be paying homage to his dad and grandfather, both of whom are set to attend Kade's maiden game in the top-grade.

Named in the NRL and the ink still wet on his contract extension, Dykes will complete a fairytale week on Saturday as he follows in his father's footsteps as well as his grandfather's, and runs onto PointsBet Stadium proudly wearing the Shark emblem over his heart.