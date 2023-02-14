The Cronulla Sharks have re-signed rookie coach Craig Fitzgibbon after a stellar debut season in the Shire.

Despite already being signed through to the end of 2024, the club has extended Fitzgibbon on a three-year deal, tying him to the club to 2027.

The former Roosters assistant guided the club to 2nd-place on the ladder last season on the back of new recruits Nicho Hynes, Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes, although the side did crash out of the finals in straight-sets.

The head coach is excited to extend before the season starts.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to build on what we started here at the Sharks last year,” Fitzgibbon said in a statement.

“We have outstanding playing talent, backed by a Board led by Steve Mace who are supportive of what we are trying to achieve.

“We enjoyed our first season, but our journey has just begun and we are looking to create an even stronger environment going forward."

Cronulla Chairman Steve Mace was eager to get the deal done, and is looking forward to seeing what Fitzgibbon can accomplish over the next five years.

“Craig managed to create an immediate impression when appointed to the role of head coach, his results then spoke for themselves and we believe as a Board and Management that the sky is the limit for our football program under his leadership,” Mace said.

“I indicated some months ago that is was our goal to have Craig as our head coach long term and to get the deal done and to make it a reality, is extremely satisfying.”

Currently in talks to extend halfback and Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes, CEO Dino Mezzatesta was happy to have figured into Fitzgibbon putting pen to paper.

“Our decision to offer this extension to Craig wasn't just about on-field results, which were certainly impressive last year in his first season in charge. It is also about the culture he is attempting to instill, not only amongst the NRL playing group, but throughout the entire football program,” Mezzatesta said.

“We believe Craig is setting our Club up for success, not only in the short term and for the upcoming season, but also for the years to come.”

The Cronulla Sharks are still within reach of winning the pre-season challenge, and will face off against the Bulldogs this weekend in their final trial before the season starts.