Cronulla and Gold Coast have hosed down speculation surrounding a potential Andrew Fifita-to-Tians move, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.
It emerged on Wednesday that the Sharks could look to offload Fifita in a move to help ease their salary cap situation, which could help facilitate Jai Arrow’s move to the Souths this season.
The NRL rumour mill went into overdrive after Mitchell signed with the Rabbitohs earlier in the week, as a number of players were linked to rival clubs.
But Cronulla coach John Morris has declared that Fifita was not on the market, stating that the club is looking for a front-rower replacement for Matt Prior.
Hence, Fifita’s departure wouldn’t make sense.
“We are not pushing anyone out the door,” Morris said.
Gold Coast head of culture and performance Mal Meninga was also surprised by the Fifita talk.
“But that’s a new one for me,” Meninga said. “It’s a beauty but no, we are staying with Jai for 2020. There are no advancements at all to be honest with you.”
Oh Hum lets see what story can I invent today oh I know –
Cameron Smith was seen talking to Seibold in Brisbane about a possible move. He is wanting a move to full back when Slater went but Ryan Papenhuzen has that sown up. Cameron is said to be very unhappy and is testing the market for family reasons.
Has about as much truth in it as half of these news stories these days.
Well spotted Rucky.
However, I have it on good authority that Smith will 100% be heading to Souths on $100k per year for the next four years.
The daily Telecrap making stuff up?
Never…………….
Since when have the bunnies been known as “The Souths” ? Anyhoo, yea nothing to see here, if Sharks wanna ease there salary cap some more, i can assure you there are others ahead of Fifita.
The Souths are doing no such thing. We are getting Arrow thank you.
I wonder if morris is as big a porky teller as old man bennett? 🤔🤥
No one much has talked about Cronulla being a threat in the 2020 season? They have good halves , the quickest centres around & a solid forward pack. Plenty of talented youngsters coming through the club.
The biggest weakness is the slow fullback Moylan.