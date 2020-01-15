Cronulla and Gold Coast have hosed down speculation surrounding a potential Andrew Fifita-to-Tians move, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.



It emerged on Wednesday that the Sharks could look to offload Fifita in a move to help ease their salary cap situation, which could help facilitate Jai Arrow’s move to the Souths this season.

The NRL rumour mill went into overdrive after Mitchell signed with the Rabbitohs earlier in the week, as a number of players were linked to rival clubs.

But Cronulla coach John Morris has declared that Fifita was not on the market, stating that the club is looking for a front-rower replacement for Matt Prior.

Hence, Fifita’s departure wouldn’t make sense.

“We are not pushing anyone out the door,” Morris said.

Gold Coast head of culture and performance Mal Meninga was also surprised by the Fifita talk.

“But that’s a new one for me,” Meninga said. “It’s a beauty but no, we are staying with Jai for 2020. There are no advancements at all to be honest with you.”