After it was rumoured that Newcastle Knights forward Mat Croker could find himself making a move overseas, his agent has since commented on the potential move.

Per previous reports from the United Kingdom, it is understood that he emerged as a potential target for Super League clubs such as the Castleford Tigers as his NRL contract with the Knights ends in 2024.

Since making his debut in 2021, Croker has appeared in 58 NRL games, bringing valuable experience to the Newcastle Knights, but his immediate future remains uncertain at the moment.

However, League Express has now revealed that Croker's agent insists he will remain in the NRL, with no negotiations taking place between him and the Castleford Tigers for the 25-year-old.

Currently, the Tigers have seven players signed for the 2025 season—Zac Cini, Elie El-Zakhem, Liam Horne, Tex Hoy, Jacob Miller, Sylvester Namo, and Nixon Putt—meaning one would need to be released for Croker to join the team.

Mat Croker made 16 NRL appearances this year, scoring one try. He is frequently utilised as an interchange player for the Knights.