Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker has suffered a potentially significant shoulder injury in the dying stages of the club's victory over the Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday evening in the nation's capital.

The injury was sustained in the 76th minute of the contest against Canterbury, with Croker moving into position in an attempt to stop Matt Dufty grounding a kick into the in goal area for a try which would have set up a grandstand finish.

Dufty ultimately knocked the ball on under pressure from both Jordan Rapana - who he had originally run around - and Croker.

In attempting to dive for the ball however, Croker, who has had a wretched run with injuries, landed awkwardly on his shoulder and stayed on the ground behind the uprights.

After medical attention from trainers and the club doctor, Croker was offered the green whistle before being taken from the field with his arm in his shirt, which was being used as a makeshift sling, with it appearing as if he had dislocated his shoulder in attempting to stop Dufty from scoring.

Croker had put in a strong performance for Canberra in the 14 points to 4 win over Canterbury, doing his part with the ball and defending strongly in his return from long-term injury.

Croker has battled knee and other injuries which limited him to 12 games last year, and meant he was yet to make it onto the field in the 2022 season.

The Canberra captain - who has now played 292 first grade games - will likely be sent for scans to ascertain the severity of the injury.