The dilemma at Wests Tigers shows no signs of slowing down, with reports from the UK suggesting former English international Oliver Gildart could be headed back home in the near future.

In his first season in the NRL, Gildart made eight appearances for the Tigers before sustaining a calf injury in May that has kept him out of the first-grade team.

Though he has since recovered and returned to action for Western Suburbs Magpies in the NSW Cup, the reported return to England comes as Gildart attempts to improve his prospects of breaking back into the English squad for the Rugby League World Cup in October.

The 2017 Super League Young Player of the Year has struggled for first-team opportunities at the Tigers despite their ongoing woes.

He was brought to the club with the heavy support of since-sacked coach Michael Maguire, and it’s not sure how he fits into the plans of interim coach Brett Kimmorley moving forward as the Tigers desperately try to salvage something from the final eight rounds.

Despite his alleged intention to return to the other side of the world, further reports are emerging from abroad that Gildart will make an immediate return to the NRL in 2023 with the Redcliffe Dolphins.

Though nothing official has been announced, Gildart formed a good relationship with Wayne Bennett during his tenure as England coach.

The Dolphins are still seeking to fill the remaining 10 spots in their Top 30, and if reports are confirmed Gildart will add depth to a backline that currently consists of Jamayne Isaako, Robert Jennings and Euan Aitken, as well as Brenko and Edrick Lee.