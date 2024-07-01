The Sydney Roosters have finally brought speculation over New South Wales State of Origin second-rower Angus Crichton's future to an end, re-signing him to a two-year contract extension.

Crichton has been linked with an exit from the Bondi-based club for the best part of the last 18 months, including with a move to rugby union.

A turn around in form this season though, which has seen him recalled to the Origin side and recapture his top form at club level, has seen the Roosters - who at one point made a play for David Fifita - re-sign Crichton through to the end of the 2026 NRL season.

“I'm incredibly proud to continue my journey with the Sydney Roosters,” Crichton said in a club statement confirming the news.

“This team is like family to me, and so are the people within the Club. There's honestly nowhere else I'd rather be. I feel like I still have so much more to give, and I'm committed to continuing to bring my best and to playing my role for the team."

While fellow second-rower Sitili Tupouniua is likely to leave the club at the end of the campaign, Crichton will continue to head up a talented group of edge forwards coming through the ranks at the Roosters.

Trent Robinson said he was pleased to have the signature locked in.

“This is Angus' sixth season as a Rooster, and he has openly spoken about what being part of this Club and our community means to him. I really value Gus as a player, and as a person, so I'm looking forward to continuing to work with him over the next few years,” Robinson said.

Crichton, who has been with the Roosters for five years, has now played 111 of his 166 first-grade games for the club, having started his career at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.