Joseph Suaalii is due to become the richest football player in any Australian code next season when he switches to rugby union, but now a new rumour is doing the rounds.

Suaalii, who has been in the headlines over the past week both regarding his future and impending State of Origin debut, which will come on Wednesday night against the Queensland Maroons, has been linked with a surprise backflip to remain in rugby league.

While the outside back himself has suggested that won't be happening, journalist James Hooper has now suggested on Triple M Radio that Rugby Australia actually don't have the money to pay Suaalii.

The Roosters would undoubtedly have the money to retain Suaalii if he has to pull the pin on his switch to the 15-man game, which comes ahead of the 2025 tour from the British and Irish Lions, as well as the 2027 World Cup on home soil, but Hooper has suggested the St George Illawarra Dragons have built a war chest to chase him.

"There's a crazy theory doing the rounds at the moment that Rugby Australia might not have the money to be able to pay Joseph Suaalii, and as a result, the Dragons have built this war chest and are sitting in the background ready to strike," Hooper said on the Sunday Sin Bin.

The Dragons have chased multiple outside backs in recent times after losing Zac Lomax, most recently missing out on the signing of departing Panther Sunia Turuva, with the Fijian instead linking up with the Wests Tigers for 2025 and beyond.

The Dragons have plenty of youngsters in their ranks, but aren't sold on any of them yet, while they could also lose another in Savelio Tamalae at the end of the year, while the Feagai brothers - Mat and Max - are both off-contract with no indiciation they will be re-signed. That would leave the likes of Christian Tuipulotu and Sione Fainu battling for the jersey vacated by Lomax.

The Roosters, on the other hand, are losing Suaalii, Joseph Manu and potentially Daniel Tupou as well at the end of the year, leaving their cupboard bare when it comes to outside backs

Suaalii though, for his part, told The Sydney Morning Herald that he hasn't even committed to returning to rugby league at the end of his three-year rugby stint yet.

“I honestly have not said anything," he said regarding whether he has promised to return to the 13-man game.

“Nick (Politis) says that all the time, which is good to hear that he wants me at the club.

“He is a good man and I respect everything that he has done for me and the club – but I honestly have not looked that far ahead.

“I'm focused on playing for the Roosters and now for the Blues on Wednesday night.”

The outside back will leave rugby league at the end of the 2023 season.