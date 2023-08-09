New Zealand Warriors assistant coach Justin Morgan has reportedly taken up a long-term deal to move to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Morgan, who played 133 games in his NRL career for the Parramatta Eels, Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors, is a long-term NRL assistant coach, having also spent time in charge of Hull KR in the English Super League and the New Zealand women's team.

In his 178 games with Hull KR, Morgan won 99 of 178 games and earned the club promotion from the Championship to the Super League in just his second year in charge.

He left England at the end of 2011 and has since spent time with the Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm and Warriors, where he has been since 2016.

A strong part of Andrew Webster's coaching staff this year, Morgan has been involved in the Warriors' surprise resurgence, with the club now sitting in the top four.

Webster worked under Morgan in England, and multiple reports seemed to confirm Morgan will take up a three-year deal with the Cowboys from 2024.

Webster himself confirmed the news, saying Morgan would be "sorely missed."

"Morgo is a great coach," Webster said.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

"I worked under Morgo for six years in England and wish him all the best.

"They've got a good one there and he's going to be sorely missed, but like everything, this is the business of rugby league, people move on and get different opportunities. Morgs wanted to move back for personal reasons to Australian shores and we support that.

"I know he's loved his time here, know he's having a strong contribution right now and I know that will continue.

"We haven't lost him as if we've done something wrong, we part on really good terms and I wish him all the best."

Morgan's move to the Cowboys will see him take the place of Dean Young within Todd Payten's set-up, with the former premiership-winning hooker returning to the St George Illawarra Dragons, where he will form part of Shane Flanagan's new staff in 2024.