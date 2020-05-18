2020-05-29T08:00:00Z - TBA
#NRLCowboysTitans
Cowboys
Titans
KICK OFF
 
Match Summary

Cowboys

Titans

 

Team Stats

Cowboys

Titans

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

401
301

All Run Metres

3791
2678

Line Breaks

8
4

Offloads

21
17

Kick Metres

1076
826

40/20

0
0

Tackles

619
774

Missed Tackles

67
101

Penalties Conceded

9
21

Errors

19
24

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

V. Holmes12
Ben Hampton8
Kyle Feldt8
Anthony Don4
Jason Taumalolo4

Top Goal Kicker

V. Holmes4
Ashley Taylor2
Kyle Feldt2
Tyrone Peachey0
Mitchell Dunn0

Top Try Scorer

Ben Hampton2
Anthony Don1
Jason Taumalolo1
S. Drinkwater1
Dale Copley1

Top Try Assists

S. Drinkwater2
Michael Morgan2
Ashley Taylor2
V. Holmes2
Francis Molo1

Top Runs

Jason Taumalolo41
Esan Marsters38
S. Drinkwater33
V. Holmes33
Kyle Feldt32

Top Run Metres

Jason Taumalolo528
Esan Marsters355
Kyle Feldt334
Phillip Sami320
V. Holmes298

Top Linebreaks

Tyrone Peachey2
S. Drinkwater2
Anthony Don1
Jason Taumalolo1
Ben Hampton1

Top Offloads

Esan Marsters8
B. Cartwright7
Francis Molo3
Phillip Sami3
S. Drinkwater2

Top Tackles

Mitch Rein99
Jarrod Wallace81
Jai Arrow71
Nathan Peats70
Jai Whitbread67

Top Missed Tackles

Ashley Taylor12
Mitch Rein10
B. Cartwright10
Tyrone Peachey9
Tyrone Roberts9

Top Tackle Breaks

Phillip Sami13
Jason Taumalolo12
Esan Marsters9
Tyrone Peachey8
V. Holmes8

Top Linebreak Assists

S. Drinkwater2
V. Holmes2
Francis Molo1
Michael Morgan1
Ashley Taylor1

Top Kick Metres

Michael Morgan788
Ashley Taylor459
S. Drinkwater242
Tyrone Roberts237
Tyrone Peachey73

Top Penalties

B. Cartwright5
Jarrod Wallace3
Jai Whitbread2
Francis Molo2
Jake Granville2

Top Errors

Mitch Rein5
Michael Morgan4
S. Drinkwater3
Jarrod Wallace3
Tyrone Roberts3

Team Lists

Cowboys

Titans

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

North Queensland

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
No current injuries or suspensions.

Gold Coast

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Keegan HipgraveConcussionIndefinite
AJ BrimsonBackIndefinite
Beau FermorKneeMid Season
Ryan JamesACLNext Season
Shannon BoydShoulderRound 3

Previous 5 Games

North Queensland

DATEOPPRESULT
19/3/20BulldogsW 16 - 24
13/3/20BroncosL 21 - 28
6/9/19StormL 24 - 16
29/8/19BulldogsW 15 - 8
23/8/19PanthersW 24 - 10

Gold Coast

DATEOPPRESULT
22/3/20EelsL 6 - 46
13/3/20RaidersL 24 - 6
7/9/19DragonsL 16 - 24
31/8/19KnightsL 38 - 4
25/8/19StormL 24 - 8
 