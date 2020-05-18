2020-05-29T08:00:00Z - TBA
Match Summary
Cowboys
Titans
Team Stats
Cowboys
Titans
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs401
All Run Metres3791
Line Breaks8
Offloads21
Kick Metres1076
40/200
Tackles619
Missed Tackles67
Penalties Conceded9
Errors19
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|V. Holmes
|12
|Ben Hampton
|8
|Kyle Feldt
|8
|Anthony Don
|4
|Jason Taumalolo
|4
Top Goal Kicker
|V. Holmes
|4
|Ashley Taylor
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|2
|Tyrone Peachey
|0
|Mitchell Dunn
|0
Top Try Scorer
|Ben Hampton
|2
|Anthony Don
|1
|Jason Taumalolo
|1
|S. Drinkwater
|1
|Dale Copley
|1
Top Try Assists
|S. Drinkwater
|2
|Michael Morgan
|2
|Ashley Taylor
|2
|V. Holmes
|2
|Francis Molo
|1
Top Runs
|Jason Taumalolo
|41
|Esan Marsters
|38
|S. Drinkwater
|33
|V. Holmes
|33
|Kyle Feldt
|32
Top Run Metres
|Jason Taumalolo
|528
|Esan Marsters
|355
|Kyle Feldt
|334
|Phillip Sami
|320
|V. Holmes
|298
Top Linebreaks
|Tyrone Peachey
|2
|S. Drinkwater
|2
|Anthony Don
|1
|Jason Taumalolo
|1
|Ben Hampton
|1
Top Offloads
|Esan Marsters
|8
|B. Cartwright
|7
|Francis Molo
|3
|Phillip Sami
|3
|S. Drinkwater
|2
Top Tackles
|Mitch Rein
|99
|Jarrod Wallace
|81
|Jai Arrow
|71
|Nathan Peats
|70
|Jai Whitbread
|67
Top Missed Tackles
|Ashley Taylor
|12
|Mitch Rein
|10
|B. Cartwright
|10
|Tyrone Peachey
|9
|Tyrone Roberts
|9
Top Tackle Breaks
|Phillip Sami
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|12
|Esan Marsters
|9
|Tyrone Peachey
|8
|V. Holmes
|8
Top Linebreak Assists
|S. Drinkwater
|2
|V. Holmes
|2
|Francis Molo
|1
|Michael Morgan
|1
|Ashley Taylor
|1
Top Kick Metres
|Michael Morgan
|788
|Ashley Taylor
|459
|S. Drinkwater
|242
|Tyrone Roberts
|237
|Tyrone Peachey
|73
Top Penalties
|B. Cartwright
|5
|Jarrod Wallace
|3
|Jai Whitbread
|2
|Francis Molo
|2
|Jake Granville
|2
Team Lists
Cowboys
Titans
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
North Queensland
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|No current injuries or suspensions.
Gold Coast
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Keegan Hipgrave
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|AJ Brimson
|Back
|Indefinite
|Beau Fermor
|Knee
|Mid Season
|Ryan James
|ACL
|Next Season
|Shannon Boyd
|Shoulder
|Round 3
Previous 5 Games
North Queensland
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|19/3/20
|Bulldogs
|W 16 - 24
|13/3/20
|Broncos
|L 21 - 28
|6/9/19
|Storm
|L 24 - 16
|29/8/19
|Bulldogs
|W 15 - 8
|23/8/19
|Panthers
|W 24 - 10
Gold Coast
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|22/3/20
|Eels
|L 6 - 46
|13/3/20
|Raiders
|L 24 - 6
|7/9/19
|Dragons
|L 16 - 24
|31/8/19
|Knights
|L 38 - 4
|25/8/19
|Storm
|L 24 - 8