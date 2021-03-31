Both the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys are set to venture to Sydney on Wednesday due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titans and Cowboys are set to face the Raiders and Sharks respectively on Saturday, with The Courier Mail’s Peter Badel reporting the two matches could now be held at Kogarah in a double-header showcase.

Breaking: Titans AND Cowboys both moving to Sydney today. Likely double header at Kogarah with Titans to play Canberra and Cowboys to take on Sharks on Saturday. — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) March 31, 2021

The NRL has already confirmed the Broncos’ clash with the Storm at AAMI Park on Good Friday will go ahead, with the Victorian Government approving travel exemptions for the Broncos to enter the state.

The sudden rise in locally acquired positive COVID-19 cases in Queensland has placed the league’s fixturing on a knife’s edge, with the NRL now looking to act quickly in moving both the Cowboys and Titans into New South Wales.

NRL boss Andrew Abdo stated that the relocating was the best decision to guarantee Round 4 matches would go ahead this weekend.

“Our priority is ensuring all matches proceed this weekend. While the infection rates in southeast Queensland are positive today, the risk of further outbreaks emerging between now and Saturday exists,’’ he said, per NRL.com.

“By confirming the relocation of games today all clubs, players and fans have certainty to plan for the weekend’s fixtures and as a game we eliminate the risk around whether those matches will take place.

“I want to thank all clubs who are making sacrifices for the greater good of our game. These are difficult decisions to make but decisions that ensure our competition continues this weekend without interruption.”

“I also want to acknowledge our fans. I know fans on the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast were looking forward to going to these games. We were particularly excited to be taking a game to the Sunshine Coast. However our priority must be ensuring we can complete Round 4 without risk of losing matches.”

The league also confirmed the details for this weekend’s clashed after the moves.