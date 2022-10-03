North Queensland Cowboys back-rower Luciano Leilua has been arrested over allegations of domestic violence in a southwest Sydney home on Monday afternoon.

The former Tiger is alleged to have assaulted a 26 year-old woman, who is known to Leilua, in the Harrington Park home, and then proceeded to allegedly smash her phone.

Leilua was escorted to Camden police station, where he was charged with two counts of domestic violence (common assault and damaging or destroying property).

The 26 year-old forward has been granted bail, and is set to face Campbelltown District Court on October 11, which could deny Leilua an opportunity to represent Samoa at the World Cup.

The second-rower has been named by Matt Parish in the Pacific nation's 24-man squad, however with his court date set just four days before Samoa's opening match in England, there's a high chance that Leilua will be forced to sit out the tournament.

Leilua only joined North Queensland midway through 2022 after securing an early release from the Wests Tigers, earning a starting spot in the Cowboys line-up as they progressed to a preliminary final.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed officers arrived at the home on Monday afternoon after receiving a phone call.

“Police were called to a home on Alexandra Crescent at Harrington Park about 1pm today (Monday 3 October 2022) after receiving reports about an alleged domestic violence incident,” she said.