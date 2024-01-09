The North Queensland Cowboys have signed young gun Henry Teatau on a three-year deal that includes several NRL components.

Having signed a three-year contract with the club, Zero Tackle can confirm at this current stage that Teatau will be on a train-and-trial contract in 2025 before moving to a supplementary contract for the 2026 NRL season.

The front-rower played five games for the club's QLD Cup team (Townsville Blackhawks) last season, which saw him debut against the Ipswich Jets in Round 14 - coming off the interchange bench - and would play as the starting prop in Round 19 and 20.

Playing roughly 20-30 minutes per game, he recorded 283 total running metres, averaging 56 per game.

A talented forward with plenty of potential, Teatau spent time with the NRL over the summer period.

He also featured in the Under-21s Mal Meninga Cup Grand Final last season with the Blackhawks alongside the likes of Ragarive Wavik, Wil Sullivan and Jamal Shibasaki.

Before he initially signed with the Cowboys, he spent time in the New Zealand Warriors pathways system as a Sky Sports Future Warriors Under-16s player in 2020.