SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 09: Javid Bowen of the Cowboys catches the ball during the round six NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and the North Queensland Cowboys at Pepper Stadium on April 9, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

The North Queensland Cowboys have re-signed Javid Bowen on a one-year extension.

Bowen was on a train and trial contract at the start of the pre-season before he was offered a one-year deal for this year.

The 28-year-old had suffered a shoulder injury which saw him require a reconstruction before the new year.

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA – JULY 03: Javid Bowen of the Cowboys smiles after winning the round 17 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the North Queensland Cowboys at Barlow Park on July 3, 2016 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Bowen managed to secure a spot in the first-grade lineup for their game against the Brisbane Broncos in round nine, capping off a terrific comeback.

Cowboys Head of Football Michael Luck said that the way Bowen attacked his rehab in the summer was first class and a key reason they signed him.

“Javid came back to us in the off-season and impressed straight away. Unfortunately he suffered an injury, but the way he committed himself to his rehabilitation and the way he has performed on the field made this decision easy for us,” Luck said, per the club website.

“He works extremely well with our coaching staff, I think we’ve seen Todd and the other coaches bring the best out of Javid as a player.

“His three games at NRL level this season have been excellent and we’ve seen a real maturity in Javid we didn’t always see in his last stint at the club, all of which lead us to sign him for another year.”