The North Queensland Cowboys have re-signed Javid Bowen on a one-year extension.

Bowen was on a train and trial contract at the start of the pre-season before he was offered a one-year deal for this year.

The 28-year-old had suffered a shoulder injury which saw him require a reconstruction before the new year.

Bowen managed to secure a spot in the first-grade lineup for their game against the Brisbane Broncos in round nine, capping off a terrific comeback.

Cowboys Head of Football Michael Luck said that the way Bowen attacked his rehab in the summer was first class and a key reason they signed him.

“Javid came back to us in the off-season and impressed straight away. Unfortunately he suffered an injury, but the way he committed himself to his rehabilitation and the way he has performed on the field made this decision easy for us,” Luck said, per the club website.

“He works extremely well with our coaching staff, I think we’ve seen Todd and the other coaches bring the best out of Javid as a player.

“His three games at NRL level this season have been excellent and we’ve seen a real maturity in Javid we didn’t always see in his last stint at the club, all of which lead us to sign him for another year.”