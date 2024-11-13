The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the release of young forward D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase after he was promoted to the Top 30 roster earlier this year.

Initially contracted at the Cowboys until the end of 2025, the Kirwan State High School graduate failed to make his first-grade debut with the club and instead has been used in the QLD Cup competition for the Mackay Cutters.

Only 21, Pua'avase has yet to reach his potential and is a former junior teammate of Jeremiah Nanai.

If earlier reports are anything to go by, the release will see him link up with another NRL team, the Manly Sea Eagles.

The move to the Northern Beaches coincides with outside back Jaxson Paulo switching teams to head to Townsville and the confirmed departure of Matthew Lodge.

“We'd like to thank D'Jazirhae for his contributions to our club during both his time in the Young Guns program and the top squad this year,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“The Cowboys wish him the best of luck for the future."