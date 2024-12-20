The North Queensland Cowboys have provided an official injury update on two players, with one confirmed to miss the entire 2025 NRL season after sustaining an ACL injury.

After suffering a Lisfranc injury during the 2024 Pacific Championships while playing for Tonga, Jason Taumalolo successfully underwent surgery in early December to repair the damage.

The club's most experienced player, the veteran forward is not set to return to pre-season training until early January with a return time set to be determined at a later date.

The club has also confirmed reports that outside back Tom Chester sustained an ACL injury at training last week and will now spend the entire 2025 NRL season on the sidelines.

It's a devastating blow for Chester, who suffered an ACL injury in an early season 2023 game against the Cronulla Sharks.

A fullback by trade, Chester excelled at centre in the early parts of 2024, earning the praise of coach Todd Payten and experienced players around him as a potential long-term option in the position before other injuries derailed his campaign.

The 23-year-old, who is a Townsville local, managed just five NRL games in 2024, taking his career tally to 12.

Once seen as one of the best youngsters at the Cowboys, there are doubts as to whether he can successfully rebound from yet another major injury while his path to the club's number one jersey is still blocked by Scott Drinkwater.