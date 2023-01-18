Kaiden Lahrs isn't a name the casual rugby league fan would be all too familiar with as of yet, but give the teenager time, and you'll see just why the Cowboys threw the kitchen sink at him.

Kaiden, the son of former Raider Tom Learoyd-Lahrs, has taken the Brisbane competition by storm, announcing himself as one of Queensland's next dynamo forwards coming through the ranks.

Still just 16 years-old - the Townsville product is heading home after North Queensland swooped in and inked a three-year deal with Lahrs, locking him in with the club from 2024 through to the end of 2026.

Blessed with a host of young forwards in Jeremiah Nanai, Reuben Cotter, Heilum Luke and more, Lahrs will spend some time in the Cowboys junior ranks before making the leap to first-grade in a few years time.

Lahrs won the Sam Thaiday medal as Kirwan State High School's best league player, a famous production line for NRL stars, despite being in just Year 11.

The apparent youngest ever recipient of the award, Lahrs is slowly making the No. 13 jersey his own, one he may inherit at the Cowboys one day with Jason Taumalolo turning 30 this year.

Kaiden's father Tom, who played 120 NRL games for Brisbane, Melbourne and Canberra, was impressed with his son following the Sam Thaiday medal win.

“He's different to me. I think he's got a lot better work ethic than I ever had at his age,” Learoyd-Lahrs told News Corp.

“He loves being busy, he's one of those footballers who goes out and competes.

“He's just a bit of a sponge, he's just got a real thirst for knowledge and learning. I know they (the Broncos) will be happy with the way he applies himself while he's down there.”

Since that quote, you could argue Brisbane aren't exactly 'happy' with the boom youngster since defecting to Townsville.