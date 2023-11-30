North Queensland Cowboys NRLW co-captains Kirra Dibb and Tallisha Harden have decided on their futures, agreeing to new contracts with the club.

A former NSW Blues playmaker, Kirra Dibb, has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep her at the club until the end of the 2026 season.

She was one of the club's best players in their maiden NRLW season and appeared in every minute of all nine games. The former premiership winner with the Newcastle Knights NRLW also recorded five try assists during the season.

“We're very pleased to extend Kirra. She is a marquee half in the game and truly invested in what we're trying to develop up here in North Queensland,” Cowboys NRLW Head Coach Ben Jeffries said.

“She is highly driven on and off the field and is great role model for players aspiring to be in the NRLW.

“Being one of our co-captains, Kirra will also assist in developing our younger halves coming through our pathway.

The other co-captain of the Cowboys, Tallisha Harden, has also extended her stay at the club, signing a one-year contract for the 2024 season.

The veteran prop was extremely consistent last season and averaged 82 running metres and 15 tackles per game across her nine matches for the club.

Previously, Harden has also appeared for Queensland, Australia and the Indigenous All-Stars.

“With Tallisha it was evident her leadership was going to be priceless throughout our inaugural season," Jeffries added.

“This is one of the main reasons why we have re-signed Tallisha as she'll assist in nurturing some of our younger forwards coming through in the hope they grasp the weekly habits and expectations required to be successful at NRLW level.

“Tallisha brings out the best in people and embodies the values we embrace at the Cowboys embrace.”