Big-name Cowboys recruit Valentine Holmes is set to make his North Queensland debut on Saturday’s trial clash against the Broncos at Barlow Park in Cairns.
Cowboys coach Paul Green has named Holmes at fullback, while Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have been named as the starting halves.
NRL Nines participants and new arrivals Connelly Lemuelu and Reece Robson will also lineup in the 13-a-side competition after strong performances in last weekends victory.
Vice-captain Jordan McLean has been named to make his first appearance for 2020, joining Jason Taumalolo and Coen Hess and Shane Wright in a fierce forward line.
Saturday’s game is set to kick-off at 7:00pm.
Cowboys team to play Brisbane
- Valentine Holmes
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Justin O’Neill
4. Dan Russell
5. Connelly Lemuelu
6. Scott Drinkwater
7. Jake Clifford
8. Francis Molo
9. Reece Robson
10. Jordan McLean
11. Coen Hess
12. Shane Wright
13. Jason Taumalolo
Interchange
14. Reuben Cotter
15. Mitch Dunn
16. Corey Jensen
17. Peter Hola
18. Tom Gilbert
19. Emry Pere
20. Elijah Anderson
21. Daejarn Asi