Big-name Cowboys recruit Valentine Holmes is set to make his North Queensland debut on Saturday’s trial clash against the Broncos at Barlow Park in Cairns.

Cowboys coach Paul Green has named Holmes at fullback, while Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have been named as the starting halves.

NRL Nines participants and new arrivals Connelly Lemuelu and Reece Robson will also lineup in the 13-a-side competition after strong performances in last weekends victory.

Vice-captain Jordan McLean has been named to make his first appearance for 2020, joining Jason Taumalolo and Coen Hess and Shane Wright in a fierce forward line.

Saturday’s game is set to kick-off at 7:00pm.

Cowboys team to play Brisbane

Valentine Holmes

2. Murray Taulagi

3. Justin O’Neill

4. Dan Russell

5. Connelly Lemuelu

6. Scott Drinkwater

7. Jake Clifford

8. Francis Molo

9. Reece Robson

10. Jordan McLean

11. Coen Hess

12. Shane Wright

13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange

14. Reuben Cotter

15. Mitch Dunn

16. Corey Jensen

17. Peter Hola

18. Tom Gilbert

19. Emry Pere

20. Elijah Anderson

21. Daejarn Asi