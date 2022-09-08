The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed that winger Murray Taulagi has agreed to remain in Townsville till the end of 2026.

'Muzz' made his NRL debut for the club back in 2019, and cemented his spot in the North Queensland backline in 2021 under head coach Todd Payten.

In 2022, Taulagi has flourished scoring 15 tries in 23 appearances including try doubles against the Broncos and West Tigers.

His terrific form was enough to grant him an Origin call-up for Game 2 of this year's series, where he would replace an injured Xavier Coates.

Unfortunately, a positive COVID test would see Taulagi step down for the Origin decider in Brisbane.

Cowboys General Manager of Football Michael Luck lauded Taulagi upon his re-signing stating “Murray has developed into an integral member of our back five.

“Everyone sees the highlights of him scoring tries, but the work he does for us coming out of our own end is invaluable and has been a big reason behind our success this year.

“He made his Origin debut this year and handled himself well in the toughest arena our game has to offer.

“This extension gives Murray some long-term security and allows him to focus on working with Todd and the coaches on refining his wing play and then potentially looking to move in-field as his career progresses.”

The Cowboys have been on a mission to retain their young talent in recent weeks, with Taulagi's extension coinciding with the re-signing of star fullback Scott Drinkwater and young prop forward Griffin Neame.