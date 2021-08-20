Todd Payten's North Queensland Cowboys are facing an uphill battle against the Parramatta Eels on Saturday evening when the sides clash on the Gold Coast.

While the Eels have lost four straight, they still reside in the top six and will be desperate for a confidence-restoring victory.

North Queensland's form has been horrendous, and things are about to get a whole lot tougher, with reports suggesting Kyle Felft and Jason Taumalolo will be cut from the squad this evening due to injury.

While Feldt was named on the wing, it's understood he is yet to recover from a head knock sustained against the Wests Tigers last week in what was a dismal loss for North Queensland.

Concussion protocols will prevent him from playing, according to coach Payten who fronted the media on Friday afternoon following the captain's run.

The news gets worse for the Cowboys though. Key forward Jason Taumalolo had originally been named amongst the reserves as an outside chance of making his return from a fractured finger, the third time he has sustained such an injury this season.

Payten told the media Taumalolo was a straight failed fitness test.

"Jason didn't pass and Feldt is a no-go. He didn't pass his HIA," Payten said.

The news does get better for the Cowboys however, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow likely to play following training on Friday in what will be a return from apendicitis.

Payten confirmed he is likely to play.

"It's a possibility," Payten said before nodding in agreement when asked if it was a strong possibility.

"He moved well. We are still waiting to see and he'll have to be ticked off by the medical guys, but on the back of the way he moved, things are positive."

The Cowboys' 21-man squad will be trimmed to 19 at 7:35pm tonight ahead of kick-off 24 hours later.