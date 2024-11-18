The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed that they have thrown a lifeline to one of their middle forwards next season as he aims to make his return to the NRL field.

A four-time Indigenous All Star, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown hasn't played an NRL match since Round 23, 2023 and has been ridiculed with an Achilles injury over the past 18 months.

After rupturing his Achilles before the 2024 pre-season, he had to undergo double surgery to fix the injury after the first surgery to repair the injury failed.

Not one of seven players farewelled by the club at the end of this season, his future remained uncertain for some time as he has yet to sign a full-time NRL contract for next season.

However, the Cowboys have confirmed that they have thrown a lifeline to Taunoa-Brown, granting him a pre-season contract in the hope that he can prove to the coaching staff that his body is ready to return to the NRL level, per Townsville Bulletin.

Following the signing of Jaxon Paulo from the Manly Sea Eagles and the release of D'Jazirhae Pua'avase, two spots remain in the club's Top 30 roster for next season and the

Away from the football field, Taunoa-Brown has made a name for himself in the rap scene under the name Yung Maynie and has 20,631 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Still, on the field, he has shown that he can force his way into the first-grade team when fit and has managed 67 matches for the Cowboys, St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors since 2020.

He also spent time in the junior pathways system at the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights.

Cowboys Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025