The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed that they have thrown a lifeline to one of their middle forwards next season as he aims to make his return to the NRL field.
A four-time Indigenous All Star, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown hasn't played an NRL match since Round 23, 2023 and has been ridiculed with an Achilles injury over the past 18 months.
After rupturing his Achilles before the 2024 pre-season, he had to undergo double surgery to fix the injury after the first surgery to repair the injury failed.
Not one of seven players farewelled by the club at the end of this season, his future remained uncertain for some time as he has yet to sign a full-time NRL contract for next season.
However, the Cowboys have confirmed that they have thrown a lifeline to Taunoa-Brown, granting him a pre-season contract in the hope that he can prove to the coaching staff that his body is ready to return to the NRL level, per Townsville Bulletin.
Following the signing of Jaxon Paulo from the Manly Sea Eagles and the release of D'Jazirhae Pua'avase, two spots remain in the club's Top 30 roster for next season and the
Away from the football field, Taunoa-Brown has made a name for himself in the rap scene under the name Yung Maynie and has 20,631 monthly listeners on Spotify.
Still, on the field, he has shown that he can force his way into the first-grade team when fit and has managed 67 matches for the Cowboys, St George Illawarra Dragons and New Zealand Warriors since 2020.
He also spent time in the junior pathways system at the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights.
Cowboys Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Scott Drinkwater
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Viliami Vailea
4. Zac Laybutt
5. Tom Chester
6. Tom Dearden
7. Jake Clifford
8. Griffin Neame
9. Reece Robson
10. Coen Hess
11. Heilum Luki
12. Jeremiah Nanai
13. Reuben Cotter
Interchange
14. Karl Lawton
15. Sam McIntyre
16. Jason Taumalolo
17. Kai O'Donnell
Rest of squad
18. Braidon Burns
19. Robert Derby
20. Jaxon Paulo
21. Harrison Edwards
22. Thomas Mikaele
23. Tom Duffy
24. Semi Valemei
25. Jamal Shibasaki
26. Jaxon Purdue
27. Kaiden Lahrs
28. Jordan McLean
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
2025 development list
1. Emarly Bitungane
2. Zac Herdegen
3. Mason Kira