North Queensland Cowboys forward Sylvester Namo has signed with a new club for the 2024 season.

A Papua New Guinea international representative, Namo has decided to sign with the Castleford Tigers in the Super League for next season after being on a train and replacement contract with the Cowboys for the 2023 season.

Hailing from Mount Hagen in Papua New Guinea, he failed to feature in the NRL for a single game but played three games for the Kumals in the Rugby League World Cup last year alongside former Sydney Roosters playmaker Lachlan Lam and South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston.

“I'm really excited, I can't wait to make the most out of it and give my best to the club I'm a little bit nervous to be travelling alone compared to the World Cup when I came with a full squad but it's going to be a great moment for me going overseas to play in England especially playing at Castleford Tigers," Namo said in an interview with ctrlfc.com.

“We have a few PNG boys who will be good together. Liam Horne was telling me that the fans here are crazy and I can't wait to come and meet them.

"I'll be going onto the field to run hard, tackle hard and do my job”.

The Castleford Tigers have also signed Elie El-Zakhem from the North Sydney Bears - the feeder club for the Sydney Roosters in the NRL.

El-Zakhem joins the club on a two-year contract and recently played in the Rugby League World Cup for Lebanon with the likes of Mitchell Moses, Adam Doueihi and Alex Twal.

“I'm pretty keen to get over to the UK! When I got the offer, I was pretty excited and tried getting it done straight away. It'll be pretty good to showcase my talent in the Super League," he told ctrlfc.com.

“I've heard from players I know over there and it's good things I'm hearing I'm good friends with Jordan Rankin and he's given me a bit of a rundown; he told me its good and I've heard a lot of good things from him.”

“I've been playing since under 7's my brother signed me up for the local footy comp, I never wanted to play professionally to begin with but just fell in love with it and I've been playing at representative level since around age 16 and then reserve grade for the past 5 years or so.”

“I've spoken to the club I should be flying mid-November to start pre-season. I'll be coming over alone so I'm a bit anxious but I'm excited at the same time to get started.”

“I'm good friends with Charbel Tasipale so it'll be good to have him there to help me settle in.”