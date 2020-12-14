North Queensland Cowboys fans ‘ best team of the last 25 years has been revealed.

Members and fans were earlier this year asked to cast their votes, with more than 41,000 votes tallied all up.

The Cowboys revealed the side on its club website on Monday morning, featuring an array of superstars across multiple eras.

The most popular players voted in their respective positions were Johnathan Thurston at halfback (94%), Matt Bowen at fullback (93%), Jason Taumalolo at lock (90%), Michael Morgan at five-eighth (77%) and Matt Scott at prop (76%).

Check out the full side below. Did Cowboys fans get it right?

Cowboys’ fan-voted 25-year team

Fullback – Matt Bowen (93% of fullback votes)

Wingers – Kyle Feldt (49%), Matt Sing (34%)

Centres – Paul Bowman (46%), Brent Tate (23%)

Five-eighth – Michael Morgan (77%)

Halfback – Jonathan Thurston (94%)

Prop – Matt Scott (76%), Paul Rauhihi (10%)

Hooker – Aaron Payne (54%)

Second-row – Gavin Cooper (63%), Luke O’Donnell (16%)

Lock – Jason Taumalolo (90%)

Utility – John Asiata (59%)