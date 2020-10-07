North Queensland enforcer Josh McGuire could find himself back at Red Hill after reports suggest the 30-year-old is on the Broncos radar.

Despite being contracted with the Cowboys until the end of the 2022 season, Brisbane are looking to pursue McGuire as they rebuild under incoming coach Kevin Walters, per Channel Nine Queensland reporter Ben Dobbin.

“My mail is that he might end up at the Brisbane Broncos next year. A fit McGuire would be a huge boost for the Brisbane Broncos,” Dobbin said.

The Broncos may struggle to fit McGuire into their books, however, reports suggest Walters is looking to cut some unnecessary slack at Brisbane.

“There will be some changes next year” Walters told The Daily Telegraph.

“There will be some big changes too, not just small changes.

“It won’t be player 25 or 26 or 27 being moved on, it will be the other end as well.”

Jack Bird’s name has been tossed around as a potential departure from Red Hill, with the Broncos likely to be required to pay some of Bird’s million-dollar contract if he is to leave.

McGuire is set to be cut from the Queensland squad to play in the upcoming Origin series in November as Wayne Bennett looks to blood youth into the side.