With the Cowboys announcing two Townsville-born starting debutants this week, Murray Taulagi and Reece Robson have revealed what the fans can expect from them.

Replacing Scott Drinkwater and Peta Hiku this weekend, Tom Chester and Gehamat Shibasaki will start in the team for the first time in their young careers.

Chester who made his first-grade debut against the Cronulla Sharks last season will enter the team for Scott Drinkwater.

Growing up in Townsville, Chester played junior rugby league for Townsville Brothers before joining the Cowboys' Young Guns academy in 2021. Despite appearing in multiple pre-season trial games he has only played 12 minutes of first grade.

Speaking about Chester, Cowboys hooker Reece Robson revealed to Code Sports that had plenty of great things to say.

Robson expects Chester to fill the void left by Drinkwater with ease and can inject some fresh blood into the line-up.

"He's had a great pre-season and he'll be raring to go come Saturday, the whole team and the staff have all got full confidence in him," Robson said to Code Sports.

"All that changes for us in the spine is that we try to play to each other's strengths, and Tommy is a great ball runner so we're just going to back him when he gets out there."

"I've played a lot with Tommy coming through pre-season as well, so we'll definitely be looking to play together through the middle because he's a great ball runner, so I'm going to try and get him the ball as much as we can and let him do his thing.

While Robson voiced his opinion about the starting debut of Tom Chester, Murray Taulagi spoke to Code Sports about Gehamat Shibaskai.

"He brings a good carry, he's also well-known in defence on the edge there and he's a big body that we can use out in the yardage area," Taulagi said.

"He's a big centre and if he can get the ball in his hands early, I'm sure he'll do a lot of damage."

Entering the team for Peta Hiku, who will serve a two-game ban, Shibaskai will appear in the centres.

A talented outside back, Shibaskai has previously played for Brisbane Broncos (2018-19) and Newcastle Knights (2020-21) before signing a one-year contract for the Cowboys ahead of this year.

During those 27 appearances across four seasons, he has managed to go over the line six times- all with the Knights.

Released from the Knights in the middle of 2021, the centre had a short stint in Japan for rugby union before returning back to North Queensland.

Currently, on a one-year deal, this opportunity has provided him with the best way to cement a position in the squad.

If he is able to successfully provide the Cowboys with the attacking ability he possesses he will be granted a new contract for next season.