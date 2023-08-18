Recent North Queensland Cowboys recruit Semi Valemei has been charged by the NRL's match review committee for a Grade 1 careless high tackle.

The tackle was picked up by the match review committee despite not being penalised on-field. The tackle, not deemed reportable on review by the bunker, was not called back to be penalised, placed on report, or sin-binned.

The tackle came in the 18th minute of Thursday evening's clash, with the Cowboys off to a fast start over the Cronulla Sharks before coughing up a 12-6 lead to ultimately lost 32 points to 12 and leave their finals hopes on life support.

Connor Tracey, who was also the recipient of the Paul Green Medal which is now on offer for the player of the game every time the two clubs play, was on the receiving end of the tackle but showed no ill effects as he continued and was outstanding for the men in black, white and blue.

The charge from the match review committee represents a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge. Valemei, who has no offences on his rolling 12-month record prior to this high shot, has been in the clear when it comes to judiciary matters for the past three years and so also qualifies for a 25 per cent discount.

He will pay either $750 if he takes an early guilty plea, or $1000 if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

No other players were placed on report during the game, or charged by the MRC on Friday morning, meaning both the Sharks and Cowboys - who are in the race for places in the finals - enter next week without any further issues.

Valemei has until midday (AEST) on Saturday to either take the early guilty plea or elect to head to the judiciary.