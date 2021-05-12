North Queensland have announced the re-signings of promising trio Ben Condon, Griffin Neame and Riley Price for the near future.

The forward three-piece have inked two-year extensions, keeping them in Townsville until the end of the 2023 season.

Condon has played a total of seven games for the Cowboys since making his debut last year and has featured in the club’s past six matches in 2021 as a second-rower and from the interchange.

Neame will join North Queensland’s Top 30 squad with immediate effect following his new deal with the club, which he joined via their New Zealand Academy.

Price’s two-year deal will be spilt between the development squad and the senior squad as he will move onto the development list for this from now until the end of next season before joining the Top 30 from 2023.

Speaking to the club website, North Queensland football boss Michael Luck praised the promising trio and expressed his excitement for their future.

“There has been a lot of noise made about what we’re doing at the senior end of our roster, at the same time we’ve been working really hard to ensure we’re locking up our best young players,” Cowboys Head of Football Michael Luck said.

“We believe Ben, Griffin and Riley are three of the best forwards of their age group.

“We’re excited to have Riley join our Development List this year, which will give him a head start on his development.

“We’ve seen Ben already on the NRL stage. He’s big and raw and we’re confident in another couple of years he can be one of the better versatile forwards in the NRL.

“Griff is receiving his first taste of senior football this year, but he’s got some special tools for a young front-rower.”

The Cowboys will face the Roosters this weekend for Magic Round, with Condon named on the interchange for the clash.