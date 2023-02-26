The NRL has announced that the Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys will play against each other for the Paul Green Medal.

Green, who sadly passed away last year played 95 games for the Sharks in his playing career before moving to the Cowboys. Here, he appeared 35 times as a player but memorably coached them to their maiden premiership in 2015.

The match between the two clubs will celebrate and honour his legacy. In the lead-up to the game, Green will be the primary focus during the week and the NRL will be raising awareness in relation to brain injuries and mental health.

In particular, it will go into further research into head knocks in sports and the impact of concussions and CTE.

Amanda Green spoke to the Daily Telegraph about both clubs acknowledging her late husband.

"We can only say thank you to the Sharks and Cowboys for coming together to provide a medal that will ensure Paul's legacy lives on,'' she said.

"Paul had so many wonderful connections throughout the game, but it was at the Sharks and Cowboys where he forged deep relationships with both his teammates, club and supporters."

"This will be a wonderful thing for our kids going forward for them to appreciate just how high their dad was held at these clubs.''

Whilst the inaugural Paul Green Medal match will be played in Round 9 at PointsBet Stadium, there will be a second outing in Round 25 at Townsville.