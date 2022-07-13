While Reece Walsh will return this weekend after contracting COVID, the virus has struck the New Zealand Warriors, and could leave them with two key omissions for this weekend's clash with the Parramatta Eels.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak wasn't named at all in the Warriors 22-man squad for this Friday's clash, picking up the virus while his team enjoyed their weekend off, handing Edward Kosi a first-grade reprieve.

While the Kiwi international is a certainty to miss away clash at CommBank Stadium, the news isn't as doomy and gloomy for interim coach Stacey Jones, who also contracted COVID late last week.

Jones is currently in isolation recovering, however he will be reportedly free from isolation in time for the Warriors match, becoming more so a question over whether the former Warriors halfback will be fit to attend and make the big calls on gameday.

Assistant coach Justin Morgan has stepped into Jones' shoes for the time being, with a call on his availability to be made by the club later this week.

Despite being struck down by coronavirus, Jones still found the time to speak to NewsTalkZB, confirming Ronald Volkman's omission came down to illness, and used the time to back future Warriors coach Andrew Webster, who will join the club on a three-year deal.

"I think it's a really good appointment from the club. Someone who is outside the square of what everyone was thinking, not getting a coach that's established and recycled" Jones said on the radio station.

"He was at the club for a couple of years, someone I had quite a bit to do with, and his knowledge of the game is right up there after coming from Penrith under Ivan."

The club is expected to announce Jones' availability on gameday.