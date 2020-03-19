The NRL has announced a series of new player safety measures in conjunction with the Rugby League Players Association amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Chairman Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Todd Greenberg have announced a new “self-isolation program” for players, where there will only be essential interaction between players the general public.

V’landys said the goal was to play out the entire season, including finals and the State of Origin series.

“We can continue to play until another contingency is encountered,” he told NRL Media.

“The other main objective for us is to play the whole season.”

RLPA general manager Clint Newton said the players’ union are working with the NRL to do everything in their power to ensure the show goes on.

“We will get through this. The NRL is certainly committed to work through the details of the self-isolation program with us.

“These most challenging times can be conquered when we stick together.”