New Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Matt Dufty has revealed there was overseas interest before his switch to Belmore.

Dufty played 82 games for the St George Illawarra Dragons between his 2017 debut and 2021. While his attack often set the competition alight, he struggled to maintain consistency and his defensive game was brought under question by fed up Dragons fans.

The Dragons revealed mid-season that there would be no new offer for Dufty heading into 2022 as the Red V turned to the future in Tyrell Sloan and Cody Ramsey at the back.

The Bulldogs, as part of their mass recruitment drive, unveiled Dufty on a one-year signing. He will join the likes of Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior and former Dragons teammate Paul Vaughan in blue and white.

There is yet to be any speculation regarding whether Dufty's contract might be extended at Belmore beyond the end of 2022, although the attacking star has been linked with a move to Redcliffe to play under Wayne Bennett in 2023 at the Dolphins following that club missing out on Clint Gutherson and Dylan Edwards.

Zero Tackle analysis last week revealed that Dufty is the only genuine fullback left off-contract for 2023 which means there could be a scramble for his services.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Dufty revealed there was overseas interest, but that he felt he had plenty left to prove in the NRL, while also hinting that he would love to stay at the Bulldogs beyond the end of 2022.

“It’s a fresh start which is what I needed, I’d been at the Dragons since I was a teenager,” Dufty told the publication.

“The chance to get out and have a change and learn from new people has been quality.

“It feels like I’ve got a new lease on rugby league and it’s the most excited I’ve felt about a new season for a while.

“You look at the signings the Bulldogs have got coming next year and the direction the club is headed and it’s exciting.

“If I wanted money or anything like that I could have gone overseas but I feel like I’ve still got something to prove in the NRL.

“If all goes according to plan then I’d love to try and stay at Canterbury beyond this season and repay the club by winning some games.”

Dufty will line up in the number one jumper to start the year at the Bulldogs, although could come under fire with Josh Addo-Carr reportedly wanting to play the position following his move to Sydney.