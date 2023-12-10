After signing a contract with the London Broncos in the middle of last season to continue his rugby league career, Corey Norman has reportedly departed the club.

The former Brisbane Broncos, Parramatta Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker signed with the Broncos who compete in the RFL Championship- the second tier of the Rugby Football League under the English Super League - after a stint with FC Lezignan XIII.

Making his NRL debut in 2010, Norman would go on to play 228 NRL career games across 12 seasons before moving to play overseas.

He also managed to represent the Queensland Maroons once in 2019 and was assigned to the Junior Kangaroos in his younger years.

Now, League Express understands that Norman will not be a member of the London Broncos squad for next season and has left the club at the expiration of his contract.

This follows the news that former NRL centre Dean Whare has also left the club and won't be returning following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

"I've decided to join the club because of the opportunity that the club has given me," Norman said via Love Rugby League, earlier this year.

"I want to try add as much value to this club by helping to get back to where they need to be and it's just exciting for me to come to London and experience it."