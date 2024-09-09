Corey Horsburgh has reportedly backflipped on his request to leave the Canberra Raiders, with the forward to stay put.

Horsburgh has had a disappointing season, spending most of it out of first grade through a mix of injury and suspension, as well as being held back by coach Ricky Stuart.

In a surprise revelation some weeks ago, Horsburgh's manager revealed a release had been requested on the back of a breakdown in communication between the forward and coach, with it being agreed to by the Raiders. It has since been reported he had discussed his future with the Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs and Brisbane Broncos.

The Tigers were left as the front runner in the race as recently as this weekend, with Dragons' head coach Shane Flanagan confirming after his side's loss to the Raiders on Sunday - where Horsburgh scored the match-winning try - that he had not spoken to the aggressive forward.

Starting the last three games of the campaign at prop, however, the one-time Queensland Maroons' State of Origin forward has now reportedly changed his mind about leaving Canberra, with The Sydney Morning Herald stating he will stay to see out his contract, which is due to run until the end of 2027.

It's understood the Tigers - who are looking to add experience and depth to their side for Benji Marshall's second season in charge - had tabled a three-year deal for Horsburgh.

It's reported the Tigers have been contacted on Monday regarding the decision, with the joint venture unable to add to the already signed quartet of Royce Hunt, Sunia Turuva, Jeral Skelton and Jarome Luai for 2025.

Ricky Stuart revealed after the win over the Dragons on Sunday that Horsburgh is a player he wants at the club but confirmed he was yet to speak about his future.

“There's nothing personal between Corey and I, I really like Corey as a person. I'm just trying to help Corey," Stuart said during his post-game press conference.

“It's what he's got in him, he's a very skilful player. He's played one Origin... he's played a grand final for us.

"That [his future] is purely up to Corey.

“I want Corey at the club, and Corey knows the way I need him at the club, that's as I say, it's not my decision."

Despite the victory at Kogarah, the Raiders fell short of the finals on for and against.