Young half Cooper Johns has decided to hang up the boots and end his rugby league career, although he didn't rule out a return in the future.

In what can only be called a surprise move, the 24-year-old, who played eight games for the Sea Eagles in 2023 after being signed to a train and trial deal in the pre-season, has decided to instead move into radio.

He confirmed on KISS FM on Monday morning that he will be joining breakfast radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson.

Johns has spent time in the media already with both the morning radio show, and in various Fox Sports segments, and Kyle Sandilands said on air that he thought Johns is "very, very good."

“We're not sure what he does yet but we've just secured his services,” Sandilands said.

“The reason why we got Coops is because I thought he's very, very good. We were paranoid and thought ‘we've got to secure this guy'.”

Johns, who began his career at the Melbourne Storm and played 11 games between 2020 and 2022, hangs up the boots with 19 NRL appearances under his belt after serving as back up to Josh Schuster and Daly Cherry-Evans on the Northern Beaches in 2023.

He took to Instagram to announce his next career move, taking plenty of jabs at teammates, coaches and his family in a light-hearted moment.

Johns said he loves his time in the NRL in the post, before concluding by saying he didn't know if this really was the end.