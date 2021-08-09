As much of it is a shame to finally admit it, the call earlier to delay the Rugby League World Cup until 2022 was absolutely the right one.

Let's be real here, the literal second it was announced that neither the Kangaroos nor Kiwis would be taking part, the 2021 World Cup was never going ahead.

Can you imagine England, on home soil no less, hoisting the hollowest of World Cup trophies above their heads after besting France or Wales in the final?

All the talk following the decision was that Tonga or Samoa would be the next in line to challenge likely finalists England.

There were talks of a group of 'rouge' players working around the decision to field an Indigenous All Stars team or even a potential Australian Invitational side.

A few seasons ago we saw Tongan players refuse to represent their football governing body for a variety of reasons. Rather than cancel historic fixtures they formed a Tongan invitational side and played the games.

I would very much have expected an Australian side made up of either local English-based players or players willing to run the risk of angering the almighty rugby league lord himself to represent.

The fact that so many NRL players were willing to state they were willing to play would have ensured an entertaining yet ultimately unneeded showdown between players and management.

Thankfully, cooler heads have prevailed and the tournament has been pushed back a year to allow for (hopefully) improved conditions and the presence of the two biggest rugby league nations on the globe.

The move is best for everyone. As much as I was looking forward to the event personally.

As seen by the Olympics that are wrapping up in the coming days, they have provided a wonderful escape. Something to focus on and enjoy despite pretty horrible circumstances across the country.

The World Cup would have most certainly provided something similar.

Unfortunately, much like the Olympics, we would undoubtedly have seen players, officials and fans test positive for coronavirus.

Every such test would have thrown the tournament into disarray and given reason to those opposing it reason to promote their cause.

It would have drawn negative attention toward the game as a whole and provide a distraction from what should be a tournament to crown the best football side in the world.

Unlike the Olympics however, the players across the elite competition in the world and the competition which will provide a massive majority of big-name players currently operates in a tight biosecurity bubble.

Watch as Rugby League Outlaws review a crazy weekend of Rugby League!

It would be almost impossible to guarantee the bubble could exist in England where the current situation is far worse than here in Australia.

The same situation that saw a full day of games cancelled on minimal notice due to a snap ruling by a Queensland Government that had been dealing with the NRL administration for over a year and a half.

I don't want to go into the politics of the situation, nothing brings me less joy, however, the NRL, ARL and NZRL were well within their rights to pull up stumps here.

If one player under their watch had become ill, or worse, then they would have been dragged before every news outlet across the Tasman.

Any illness becomes a worry to any potential NRL bubble that may be needed in 2022.

Who is to say we won't be in the exact same situation when kick-off comes round for the next NRL season. Unfortunately, it's looking a real possibility.

I'm really sad we won't get to see the likes of Tom Trbojevic, James Tedesco, Cameron Munster and Nathan Cleary tearing everyone apart. Beating the Kiwis is such fun and England? Oh, sign me up.

As the NRL put forward though... Why not wait a year?

That's all we are doing here.

Yes, it is awful. Dare I say it sucks? The Government had pledged plenty to support the tournament. The fans were excited. England were thumping their collective chest re winning the competition on home soil.

Just as the fans in Rockhampton were excited, not to mention there at the ground and ready to watch the game.

This is a crazy world we live in but there was absolutely no reason to push ahead with the World Cup. Especially when Australia and New Zealand's absence in theory reduced it to a pop gun tournament anyway.