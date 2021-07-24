Following reports that problematic Raider Curtis Scott's time with the nation's capital club is up, the 23-year-old and his management are said to be frantically assessing the transfer market.

Having been left behind in Canberra to quarantine for a fortnight, journalist Brent Read believes that an invitation to join his teammates in the sunshine state may not be extended once his isolation period is complete.

“He’s serving a two-week quarantine period in Canberra at the moment," Read stated on Triple M.

"He’s got a week to go of that and then the Raiders will make a decision about whether he joins the team in Queensland or not.

“My gut feel right now is that won’t happen. Curtis Scott’s name has already appeared on the radar of other clubs."

Although Read confirmed the centre's services were being shopped across the league, the hunt had so far fallen flat.

“My feeling is he won’t necessarily play for Canberra again, and I think his management is looking for alternatives for him around the NRL," he said.

“I don’t think they’ve had any bites yet.”

Having once again become embroiled in an off-field incident - this time after repetitively punching a punter at Canberra nightspot 'Kokomos' in May - clubs are likely issuing caution before courting Scott's signature.

Despite reportedly failing to draw the attention of law enforcement authorities, said incident saw Scott slapped with a $15,000 fine and a three-game ban by the NRL for bringing the game into disrepute.

RELATED: Scott's future in doubt following breach notice

This latest fracas comes less than 12-months after the Sydneysider successfully avoided sentencing on six charges, including assault of a police officer.

Scott has failed to make an on-field impact since joining the Raiders ahead of the 2020 season, and has only crossed the line on one occasion this year - Round 10 against the Bulldogs.