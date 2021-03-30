The highly-anticipated debut of prodigious youngster Joseph Suaalii could be pushed back by the NRL as the result of an error on the 17-year-old fullback’s contract submission.

The Penrith-born man-mountain is one of the hottest prospects in the league, with the fullback also being able to play centre, five-eighth or wing.

However, according to The Daily Telegraph, Suaalii’s debut could be delayed, with an incorrect signature meaning that the contract application will need to be resubmitted.

This would give coach Trent Robinson an even headache, with the Roosters severely depleted as a result of injuries.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Roosters only have 19 fit players out of a required 21 to name in their squad to face the Warriors on Sunday, with Robinson having to apply for an exemption in order to field a team.

With this, it seems it is increasingly important that the Roosters get Suaalii’s contract pushed through in time for Sunday’s match.

Suaalii’s switch from crosstown rivals South Sydney at the tail-end of 2020 was confusing for many Rabbitohs fans, including movie star owner Russell Crowe.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month, Crowe revealed the lengths he personally went to to secure the 17-year-old’s future with Souths.

“[I] met his mum and sister, they came up to the farm.”

“He’s a great kid…I just hope Joseph is in a place where he’s comfortable and where he can play his best football. I think he’s a good kid.

“We’re not quite sure what the difference is between our dollars and somebody else’s dollars, because theoretically the figures are the same. Who knows?”

As mentioned, Suaalii has the potential to feature this Sunday against the Warriors at the SCG, with the Roosters aiming to bounce-back from their loss against the Souths last week.