The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) have confirmed the 68 contenders for the 2024 Players' Champion award that will be announced on October 6.

The list is comprised of four players from each team in the competition and are eligible to be nominated for the individual award.

“On behalf of the RLPA, I'd like to congratulate these 68 players on being Contenders for the individual and illustrious Players' Champion award,” said Clint Newton, CEO of the RLPA.

“The Players' Champion is the biggest and most significant player-voted award in rugby league, and becoming a Players' Champion comes with incredible respect that is sealed in the history of the game.

“It is now up to the rest of the NRL playing group to select their Players' Champion, in what will be a significant recognition for that player from the people he plays against every week.”

The four previous winners of the award are Shaun Johnson (2023), James Tedesco (2022), Tom Trbojevic (2021) and Nathan Cleary (2020).

Brisbane Broncos

1. Kotoni Staggs

2. Corey Jensen

3. Patrick Carrigan

4. Ezra Mam

Canberra Raiders

1. Josh Papali'i

2. Joseph Tapine

3. Hudson Young

4. Jordan Rapana

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

1. Stephen Crichton

2. Connor Tracey

3. Jacob Kiraz

4. Matt Burton

Cronulla Sharks

1. Cameron McInnes

2. Jesse Ramien

3. Siosifa Talakai

4. Kayal Iro

Gold Coast Titans

1. Keano Kini

2. Kieran Foran

3. Erin Clark

4. Beau Fermor

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Haumole Olakau'atu

3. Taniela Paseka

4. Daly Cherry-Evans

Melbourne Storm

1. Jahrome Hughes

2. Eliesa Katoa

3. Trent Loiero

4. Harry Grant

Newcastle Knights

1. Dane Gagai

2. Tyson Frizell

3. Adam Elliott

4. Kai Pearce-Paul

New Zealand Warriors

1. Mitchell Barnett

2. Addin Fonua-Blake

3. Te Maire Martin

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Tom Dearden

2. Reece Robson

3. Reuben Cotter

4. Jeremiah Nanai

Parramatta Eels

1. Clinton Gutherson

2. Dylan Brown

3. Mitchell Moses

4. Blaize Talagi

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Jarome Luai

3. Isaah Yeo

4. Mitch Kenny

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. Jack Wighton

2. Jye Gray

3. Keaon Koloamatangi

4. Cody Walker

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Ben Hunt

2. Zac Lomax

3. Jaydn Su'A

4. Jacob Liddle

Sydney Roosters

1. Angus Crichton

2. James Tedesco

3. Joseph Manu

4. Sam Walker

The Dolphins

1. Max Plath

2. Herbie Farnworth

3. Isaiya Katoa

4. Jamayne Isaako

Wests Tigers

1. Fonua Pole

2. Samuela Fainu

3. Lachlan Galvin

4. Apisai Koroisau