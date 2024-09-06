The Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) have confirmed the 68 contenders for the 2024 Players' Champion award that will be announced on October 6.

The list is comprised of four players from each team in the competition and are eligible to be nominated for the individual award.

“On behalf of the RLPA, I'd like to congratulate these 68 players on being Contenders for the individual and illustrious Players' Champion award,” said Clint Newton, CEO of the RLPA.

“The Players' Champion is the biggest and most significant player-voted award in rugby league, and becoming a Players' Champion comes with incredible respect that is sealed in the history of the game.

“It is now up to the rest of the NRL playing group to select their Players' Champion, in what will be a significant recognition for that player from the people he plays against every week.”

The four previous winners of the award are Shaun Johnson (2023), James Tedesco (2022), Tom Trbojevic (2021) and Nathan Cleary (2020).

Brisbane Broncos

1. Kotoni Staggs
2. Corey Jensen
3. Patrick Carrigan
4. Ezra Mam

Canberra Raiders

1. Josh Papali'i
2. Joseph Tapine
3. Hudson Young
4. Jordan Rapana

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

1. Stephen Crichton
2. Connor Tracey
3. Jacob Kiraz
4. Matt Burton

Cronulla Sharks

1. Cameron McInnes
2. Jesse Ramien
3. Siosifa Talakai
4. Kayal Iro

NRL Rd 4 - Sharks v Raiders
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: Kayal Iro of the Sharks celebrates scoring a try during the round four NRL match between Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders at PointsBet Stadium, on March 31, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Gold Coast Titans

1. Keano Kini
2. Kieran Foran
3. Erin Clark
4. Beau Fermor

Manly Sea Eagles

1. Tom Trbojevic
2. Haumole Olakau'atu
3. Taniela Paseka
4. Daly Cherry-Evans

Melbourne Storm

1. Jahrome Hughes
2. Eliesa Katoa
3. Trent Loiero
4. Harry Grant

Newcastle Knights

1. Dane Gagai
2. Tyson Frizell
3. Adam Elliott
4. Kai Pearce-Paul

New Zealand Warriors

1. Mitchell Barnett
2. Addin Fonua-Blake
3. Te Maire Martin
4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

NRL Rd 1 - Warriors v Knights
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 03: Mitchell Barnett of the Warriors makes a break during the round one NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights at Sky Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Tom Dearden
2. Reece Robson
3. Reuben Cotter
4. Jeremiah Nanai

Parramatta Eels

1. Clinton Gutherson
2. Dylan Brown
3. Mitchell Moses
4. Blaize Talagi

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards
2. Jarome Luai
3. Isaah Yeo
4. Mitch Kenny

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. Jack Wighton
2. Jye Gray
3. Keaon Koloamatangi
4. Cody Walker

St George Illawarra Dragons

1. Ben Hunt
2. Zac Lomax
3. Jaydn Su'A
4. Jacob Liddle

NRL Pre-Season - Dragons v St Helens
WOLLONGONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 11: Jacob Liddle
of the Dragons passes during the NRL Trial Match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and St Helens at WIN Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Wollongong, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Sydney Roosters

1. Angus Crichton
2. James Tedesco
3. Joseph Manu
4. Sam Walker

The Dolphins

1. Max Plath
2. Herbie Farnworth
3. Isaiya Katoa
4. Jamayne Isaako

Wests Tigers

1. Fonua Pole
2. Samuela Fainu
3. Lachlan Galvin
4. Apisai Koroisau