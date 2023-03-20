The NRL season has gotten off to a start full of upsets and surprises, and there could be more in the second category when teams for Round 4 are named on Tuesday afternoon.

Plenty of teams are weighing up changes, while three hearings at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night will have a bearing on the way teams run out this weekend.

Teams are set to be named at 4pm (AEDT) this afternoon, so here is all the latest in news and rumours.

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers

Parramatta Eels

The Eels come into Round 4 without a win to this point but will receive a boost with the return of Ryan Matterson from suspension. It's likely he will replace Jack Murchie in the 17 given he failed a HIA last weekend and is now set to be subjected to the new 11-day rule. It's likely Matterson will come straight into the underperforming back-row though, with either Bryce Cartwright or Matt Doorey dropping back to the bench in what will be Parramatta's only change unless the bench takes a shake up with Jakob Arthur a chance to play.

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers had the bye last week which will mean Jarome Luai has had enough time to recover and play, while Scott Sorensen will also return from concussion in what should be a straight swap on the bench for Matt Eisenhuth.

Melbourne Storm vs Wests Tigers

Melbourne Storm

Jahrome Hughes will be named on Tuesday afternoon but could be ruled out on Tuesday night as he heads to the judiciary to fight a dangerous contact charge. Cameron Munster is tipped to be named as well, which will push Jonah Pezet out of the 17 after his debut last week, but the young gun will remain on standby for both Hughes and Munster, while Tyran Wishart will also be a chance of starting if both are ruled out. He will otherwise be named on the bench.

Wests Tigers

Adam Doueihi is a chance of switching to fullback for the Tigers' Round 4 clash against the Storm, but that may also hinge on Daine Laurie's fitness given he missed last week's loss with a knee problem. Whatever the case, Charlie Staines is likely to be back on the wing, and it could be at the expense of David Nofoaluma after he was benched against the Bulldogs. Ken Maumalo could be back as well, taking the spot of Junior Tupou. Should Doueihi be moved, then Brandon Wakeham will come into the starting side to partner Luke Brooks in the halves. Isaiah Papali'i will be back from suspension as well, pushing Asu Kepaoa back to the bench.

The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos

The Dolphins

Felise Kaufusi is one of three charges which will be heard at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening as he looks to get a dangerous contact charge downgraded to play this week - he will be suspended for four weeks if he is found guilty by the panel. If Kaufusi is out, then Connelly Lemuelu will switch to the second-row with Jarrod Wallace a chance to return in the front row after missing out with personal reasons last week. If Wallace is a no go, then Mark Nicholls will come into the starting side, and Poasa Faamausili will play from the bench. Herman Ese'ese is also due back from injury though so could jump the queue if Wallace isn't able to play. Edrick Lee is due back this week too but won't find a spot in the firing Dolphins' backline.

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos aren't expected to make any changes for what is being dubbed "the battle of Brisbane." They ran riot over the St George Illawarra Dragons during the final ten minutes last week.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Gold Coast Titans

North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys won't be forced into any changes for this clash against the Titans, but their loss to the New Zealand Warriors last weekend will have Todd Payten concerned. The bench simply hasn't worked so far, and Payten could be tempted to bring young gun Riley Price into the side for Jamayne Taunoa-Brown. Heilum Luki could also find himself in the starting side, with Coen Hess the man to drop back to the bench if that's the case.

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans won't be forced into any changes either for the second Queensland derby of the weekend, and aren't likely to make any.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Hame Sele and Shaquai Mitchell are the two casualties at Redfern out of last week's derby against the Roosters. Sele started last week, but expect Thomas Burgess to come into the starting side this week, with Daniel Suluka-Fifita joining the bench as he returns. Jai Arrow is a chance of replacing Mitchell, which would likely see Michael Chee-Kam go back to the bench. If Arrow is not yet fit, then Jacob Host will slot onto the bench.

Manly Sea Eagles

Manly's season is off to a flying start, and they aren't expected to make any changes ahead of their trip to Homebush on Saturday evening.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canterbury Bulldogs

New Zealand Warriors

Wayde Egan is almost certain to miss out this week for the Warriors with a concussion. That means Freddy Lussick should come straight into the starting side to play at the dummy half. With Jazz Tevaga also on the bench, there is no need for another specialist hooker, which means either Jackson Ford or Josh Curran will take that spot. Should Andrew Webster want to play both of the duo, then expect Tom Ale or Bayley Sironen to make way. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad should also return from concussion in a straight swap for Taine Tuaupiki.

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs could welcome back Tevita Pangai Junior, with official club estimates previously suggesting he could have been ready to return in Round 4. If he does come into the side, then he will likely return via the bench for Jayden Okunbor or Jayden Tanner. Both of those players could yet make way, with Franklin Pele also due back.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Newcastle Knights

Reports suggest that Dominic Young will miss out for the Knights after a sub-standard start to the season, with Greg Marzhew the likely replacement. Jayden Brailey should return for Newcastle in a much-needed boost, which will push Phoenix Crossland back to the bench and Ryan Rivett out of the side. There is speculation Daniel Saifiti will miss out with a shoulder injury, but Tyson Frizell's return will likely mean Mathew Croker goes into the starting side at prop, and Brodie Jones drops back to the bench out of the second-row in a small reshuffle.

Canberra Raiders

Danny Levi is set to miss plenty of time after injuring himself against Cronulla. That means Zac Woolford will come straight into the starting side, with Tom Starling likely to remain on the bench as he did for most of last year. Nick Cotric is also due to miss out with a hamstring injury as he did on Sunday against the Sharks. James Schiller will retain his place ahead of Semi Valemei. Josh Papalii could return for the Raiders in a much-needed boost though, seeing Emre Guler back to the bench and likely Trey Mooney out of the side.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Cronulla Sharks

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons should welcome back Jack de Belin for this week's game, while Toby Couchman should also be fit. De Belin is almost a certainty to come into the side, albeit off the bench, replacing one of Michael Molo or Jaiyden Hunt. If Couchman comes back into the side, then both of the bench duo will miss out.

Cronulla Sharks

Nicho Hynes will play his first game of the season against the Sharks, with Braydon Trindall to drop back to the bench and Jack Williams out of the side in what should be Cronulla's only change.