CONCEPT: NRL Legends All Stars match

We’ve all heard about the dire state of the NRL’s financials within the last week, with a number of slashes across player, staff and executive salaries to save money for the game.

Former star Denan Kemp has announced that all profits from his ‘Bloke in a Bar’ range over the next two weeks will be donated to the Rugby League Player’s Association (RLPA) to do his part, but as fans of the game, if we are to not only see our game survive, but prosper, we must do our part.

Whether that be not cancelling your 2020 membership, buying merchandise, whatever we can do to support the game as well as the individual clubs, it must be done.

Which leads me to my concept – the NRL Legends All Stars.

The concept runs similar to 2011’s ‘Legends of Origin’ charity game, a game created by Mark Geyer to raise funds for the 2010-11 Queensland floods, and also borrows aspects from the NBA’s annual All Stars weekend.

Location

While if you were to aim for quantity, Suncorp Stadium would be prime (with ANZ still scheduled for redevelopment), it’s the perfect chance to really show off new stadiums, meaning Bankwest Stadium (30,000 capacity) in Western Sydney or Queensland Country Bank Stadium (25,000 capacity) in North Queensland would be the ideal location.

Date

This depends on when or whether the 2020 NRL season resumes. If we do see the competition resume in August as the NRL hopes for, then a potential mid-to-late January date would be perfect for the event.

However, if the 2020 season is abandoned, an October or November target would be prime, especially with football fans as eager for the sport to return as possible. A late spring, early-to-mid Summer Sunday evening would be perfect.

What it entails

The main event of the day is the NRL Legends All Stars game. This is an entirely different concept to the annual NRL All Stars game which pits the Indigenous All Stars against the Maori All Stars.

Six to eight weeks prior to the event, former player’s (majority of which to have retired in the past 15 years) are required to submit their availability for the event, in which place a 10-14 day fan vote will take place where members of the public can choose two players as ‘captains’ for the event.

The two highest voted players will be opposing captains, with the remaining players going into a draft. The goal figure in terms of former players to put their name forward will be 34-40, allowing for two opposing teams of 17-20 players.

Similar to the NBA All Stars draft, the two opposing captains will take turns selecting their team from the players available. The captain who received the most votes will get the first pick.

There will be one additional roster spot per team, reserved for a fan of the game. There will be a donation fund set up, with all donations as well as profits of the game to go directly to the NRL, with the allocation of funds raised to be under the NRL’s discretion. The two people who have donated the highest individual figure will be allowed to play in the contest, with the highest donator of the two choosing which team they’d like to be apart of.

Due to the lack of fitness in comparison to current NRL players, the game will be played in 4 x 20 minute quarters. The rules of the game will be the same as an NRL game, however their will be a ‘bonus zone’ area similar to the NRL Nines tournaments of years gone past, where a try will be worth five points in a specific area.

Additional Events

On top of the main game, there will be bonus events at the tournament. This includes, but is not limited to:

A Women’s All Stars game, comprised of current and former players

A 100 metre sprint race between current NRL players to decide the NRL’s fastest player

A field goal contest, similar to the NBA’s three point contest, where five racks of five balls will be placed along the field, with players having a short time frame to attempt their 25 shots.

An NRL skills competition, which incorporates passing accuracy, short kicking game, tackling etc. to decide the competition’s most skilful players

Signing sessions/meet and greets

In addition, there will also be a call centre running with current NRL players on the line taking donations to keep the game afloat. Merchandise will be available for purchase with a portion of profits going directly to the donation fund, as will a small percentage of food and beverage purchases.

All ticket sales will be allocated to the donation fund, as well as a ‘no free entry policy’. Players, staff, executives, referees, journalists and all attending workers will be required to pay a reduced entry fee, approximately $20. Without the game these individuals would be without work, so it’s only fair we all give back to the game that gives so much to us.

Jerseys and memorabilia of the game (boots, corner posts, headgears, skins, shorts, balls etc.) will be auctioned off through the NRL website, with all funds once again going to the donation fund.

While a single event will not save the financial state of the game, it will give it a much needed push in the right direction.

Do you love the idea? Would you attend the match? Make sure to share the post to as many places as possible to make those individuals high up in the game aware, and let’s make it a reality. We all do our part to save this game, this is just the beginning.

Drop a comment to know what you like, don’t like, and what you’d change. Let’s do this together!