Brisbane Broncos prop Thomas Flegler has revealed he is comfortable playing in the second-row after filling the role for a period during last week's narrow win over the Dolphins.

The Broncos extended their undefeated start to the 2023 campaign last Friday against the Dolphins, taking out an 18-12 win. That followed big wins over the St George Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers over the previous three weeks to start the season.

With Jordan Riki unable to complete the 80 minutes against the Dolphins, it forced a switch in the forwards, with Flegler spending time on the edge.

He has now suggested he is more than comfortable playing there, and has been actively training for the role.

"I'm comfortable playing there," he said.

"Have been doing a bit of practice there just in case someone goes down with an injury or something like that."

The switch of Flegler to the edge was a curious one given Keenan Palasia, who has spent time in both the middle and on the edge throughout his career, was on the bench for Brisbane.

Flegler has become an integral part of Brisbane's middle third rotation alongside Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, who are both Origin players for their respective states.

Averaging a tick over 140 metres per game during the opening rounds of the season, Flegler isn't the first prop to be switched to the edge in the NRL in recent times and find success, with Craig Bellamy employing similar tactics at the Melbourne Storm last year to fill shortages, with both Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tui Kamikamica spending time out of position.

Flegler however, has had what could be described as his best start to an NRL season, and put it down to maturity.

"A bit more maturity. This is my fifth season in the NRL. A majority of our squad have come through in the last four years together. All played 20s," Flegler said.

Flegler will be back in the front row this weekend for the Broncos as they tackle the winless Wests Tigers at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.