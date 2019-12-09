Cody Walker appears set to remain a Rabbitoh.

The five-eighth’s camp is confident that he will re-sign with South Sydney on a long-term deal, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Off-contract at the end of next season, it is believed that the 29-year old wants to sign an extension.

It is believed that the Rabbitohs’ current offer of a reported $650,000-a-season is well below what Walker’s management was after, something closer to $850,000-a season.

Walker has been offered a two-year extension for 2021-22, and despite talks not progressing, he remains keen to stay a Rabbitoh.

South Sydney general manager of football Shane Richardson recently said that they were hoping to finalise a new deal.

“We made an offer three weeks ago and we are waiting to hear back from his manager,” Richardson said.

“We haven’t got a deadline on it yet but we’d rather know sooner rather than later.”