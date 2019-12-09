SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 19: Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the NRL round six match between the Bulldogs and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium on April 19, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Cody Walker appears set to remain a Rabbitoh.

The five-eighth’s camp is confident that he will re-sign with South Sydney on a long-term deal, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Off-contract at the end of next season, it is believed that the 29-year old wants to sign an extension.

It is believed that the Rabbitohs’ current offer of a reported $650,000-a-season is well below what Walker’s management was after, something closer to $850,000-a season.

Walker has been offered a two-year extension for 2021-22, and despite talks not progressing, he remains keen to stay a Rabbitoh.

South Sydney general manager of football Shane Richardson recently said that they were hoping to finalise a new deal.

“We made an offer three weeks ago and we are waiting to hear back from his manager,” Richardson said.

“We haven’t got a deadline on it yet but we’d rather know sooner rather than later.”