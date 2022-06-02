Despite reported mass interest in Selwyn Cobbo, and a new deal landing on his table worth a staggering $4.5 million over five years, the young gun QueenslandMaroons debutant in waiting has reportedly decided to re-sign with the Brisbane Broncos.

A recent report suggested 14 clubs had tabled interest in Cobbo, who isn't off-contract with the Broncos until the end of the 2023 season and as a result, can't field offers until November 1 this year.

It's understood he will never get a chance to field offers from other clubs either, with The Courier Mail suggesting he will ignore the potential value on the market to re-sign with the Broncos.

The report suggests he could sacrifice up to $2 million over the length of his contract by electing to stay at Red Hill.

It's understood he will sign the deal officially to remain with Brisbane after the State of Origin series - where he has been picked to make his debut by rookie coach Billy Slater next Wednesday - meaning he will have re-committed to the Broncos with months to spare ahead of the November 1 deadline when he would have become a free agent.

It's understood the club offering Cobbo the deal of around $900,000 per season were also set to ask the young gun to make the switch to fullback, a move which it's tipped he will eventually make at the Broncos regardless.

Coach Walters has had chances to move Cobbo there this year with two separate injuries to Tesi Niu, but thus far, has elected to keep him on the wing.

The Broncos are understood to have not been able to match rival offers for Cobbo based on money alone, with only loyalty to the club which gave him a break - and a debut as an 18-year-old last season - to keep him in Kevin Walters' squad.

Cobbo reportedly also has no interest in moving to Sydney, with the Broncos likely to put the finishing touches on either a one or two-year extension - until the end of either 2024 or 2025 - in the coming weeks.

Cobbo has played every game in the NRL thus far this season, and his form has turned an enormous corner alongside the rest of his team in the last six rounds, now holding an impressive strike rate of 12 tries in 19 games, but 10 in his last 6.