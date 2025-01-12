Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire has set his sights on reigniting Selwyn Cobbo's career by shifting the talented youngster back to the right wing, a position where he delivered some of his most electrifying performances in 2022 and 2023.

Renowned for his blistering speed, power and height, Cobbo will partner with right centre Kotoni Staggs as the Broncos aim to recapture the form that helped them surge to a grand final appearance two seasons ago.

The move comes as part of Maguire's strategy to rebuild Cobbo's confidence after a challenging 2024 season that saw the team slump to a disappointing 12th-place finish.

Cobbo's return to the wing is being treated as a reset, with Maguire identifying the importance of allowing him to focus on his strengths.

"Selwyn has come back in good shape. He is in a really good frame of mind. I'm looking forward to this next month and seeing how he develops," Maguire said.

While the wing remains Cobbo's primary position, Maguire has hinted at the possibility of future stints in the centres or even at fullback, depending on team needs.

For now, however, the right-edge duo of Cobbo and Staggs, a combo that collectively notched 33 tries in 2023, represents a key weapon in the Broncos' arsenal.

"Everyone is playing for a spot, that's what this period of the season is about," said Maguire.