A member of the Wigan Warriors team that defeated the Penrith Panthers to claim the World Club Challenge, Jacob Wardle has reportedly been gaining interest from several NRL clubs.

The 25-year-old centre is currently with Wigan after joining them last season on a three-year contract from the Huddersfield Giants amidst a loan stint with the Warrington Wolves.

Despite being contracted until the end of the 2025 season, News Corp has reported that he is attracting interest from several NRL teams who are aiming to poach him from the Super League.

A one-time Super League winner, Wardle was selected in the 2023 Super League Dream Team and was awarded the Harry Sunderland Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance in the Grand Final - the Super League equivalent of the Clive Churchill Medal.

If poached, the two-time English international could easily fit into any back-line, providing the side with talent, skill and a weapon in attack.

He is also the younger brother of centre and second-rower Joe Wardle, who played with the Newcastle Knights in the 2017 season.

Joe signed with the Knights on a three-year contract but only managed 17 games with the club as he would leave after the first season of his contract, returning to England due to homesickness.

