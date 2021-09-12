Some NRL clubs are reportedly concerned over the fact Gerard Sutton could referee the grand final.

According to a The Sydney Morning Herald report, clubs are concerned over a conflict of interests stemming from the fact Gerard's brother Bernard, who is also a former head of referees, is in a consulting role with the Melbourne Storm.

While the report clarifies it isn't all clubs who are concerned at the involvement of Sutton, some are.

It's understood Bernard has been used in a consulting role for the Storm, however, has been doing it from home and only over video call.

It comes after Bernard was earlier this year in the Queensland Maroons camp, working closely with the team and coaches as they prepared for the State of Origin series.

The NRL all but forced him to stand down from that role though, indicating Gerard would be unable to referee Game 2 of the Origin series unless he did.

Gerard was then appointed for Game 2 of the Origin series. The 42-year-old has now refereed in eight straight State of Origin series, as well as handling six of the last seven grand finals.

He is widely touted as the best referee in the game, but according to the report, is in a two-way battle for the right to officiate this year's decider with Grant Atkins.

It's understood the NRL have no issues with Bernard's role at the Storm, which is understood to be all about reducing their penalty counts.

The Storm won through their qualifying final over the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday evening, meaning they advance directly to the preliminary final, where they will face the winner of the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers for a spot in the grand final.